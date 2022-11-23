Payden & Rygel Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.60. 39,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,018. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.