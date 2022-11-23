Payden & Rygel Has $3.06 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,312. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

