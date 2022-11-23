Payden & Rygel Has $33.50 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. 55,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,995. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

