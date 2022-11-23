Payden & Rygel Sells 136,300 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,300 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

