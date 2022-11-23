PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.83

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 61957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at $371,538,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.