PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.03 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.