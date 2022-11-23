PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.03 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
