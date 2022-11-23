Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.58. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 4,750 shares.
Perpetual Energy Stock Up 17.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
