Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.01

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 233903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

