Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.17

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Articles

