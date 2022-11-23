Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.17

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
