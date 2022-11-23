Petiole USA ltd Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp comprises approximately 3.7% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned about 1.59% of Colony Bankcorp worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,723. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

