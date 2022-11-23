Petiole USA ltd Raises Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up about 1.8% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned 0.10% of First Merchants worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 212,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,703. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Merchants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

