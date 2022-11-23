Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEYUF opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

