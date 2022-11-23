PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.88% of PG&E worth $1,939,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 379,827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PG&E by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098,282. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

