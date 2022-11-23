Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Director Sells $301,632.00 in Stock

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 465,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

