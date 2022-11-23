Pi Financial Trims good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Target Price to C$1.00

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Performance

Shares of GDNP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.24. 46,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.98.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.