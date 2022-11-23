Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Down to $10.29

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $9.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1,119 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 262.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,409,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 362,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,698,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

