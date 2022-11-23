PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 106,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 105,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

