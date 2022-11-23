Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

