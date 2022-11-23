Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,610 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $73,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

NYSE PXD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.00. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,696. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

