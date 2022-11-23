Pioneer Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the average daily volume of 5,906 call options.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

