Piper Sandler Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Underweight

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

