Piper Sandler Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Underweight

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.
Victory Capital Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.