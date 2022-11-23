Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.61). Approximately 3,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.50 ($3.64).

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £40.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

