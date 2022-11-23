Premia Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004672 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $129,595.02 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.59 or 0.08632261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00470827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.87 or 0.28887131 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.