Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
