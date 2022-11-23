Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Cowen cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

