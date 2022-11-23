Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 17,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.23% of EPR Properties worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,043,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of EPR opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

