Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 40,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 1,583,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

