Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 49,300 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seer were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Seer in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Seer Stock Down 0.6 %

Seer Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.