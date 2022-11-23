Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 630 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.2 %

PEN opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.02 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $290.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

