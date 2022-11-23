ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.68

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 329686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.