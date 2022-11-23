Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.04 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00025581 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $81.04 million and approximately $318,019.11 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.03 or 0.08598062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00469915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.51 or 0.28828731 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.