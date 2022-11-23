ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $414,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of QLD stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $92.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.