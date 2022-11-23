Protective Life Corp Purchases Shares of 49,000 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Protective Life Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BLV stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,556. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.