Proton Price Down 2% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Proton has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $915,097.34 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,934,710,709 coins and its circulating supply is 13,872,122,224 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

