Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 8,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,845,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.