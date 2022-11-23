Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 8,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,845,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

