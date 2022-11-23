Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Provident Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
