Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 86.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,313 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 43.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

