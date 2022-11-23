Prudential PLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.