Prudential PLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

