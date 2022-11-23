Prudential PLC Purchases 12,257 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $294.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

