Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 382,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $321.07 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

