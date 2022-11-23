Prudential PLC Sells 147 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

NOW opened at $399.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 404.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $679.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

