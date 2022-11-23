Prudential PLC Sells 432 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

