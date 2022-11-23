Prudential PLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 68.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $288.74 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.