PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of PTC worth $128,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

PTC opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

