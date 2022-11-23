Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,600 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SEA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.