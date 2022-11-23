Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.97 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

