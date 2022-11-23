Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.07 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

