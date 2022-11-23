Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $15.25 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,254 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $262.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

