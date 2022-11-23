Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,803 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of PPL worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in PPL by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.