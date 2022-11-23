Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.